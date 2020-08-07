Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN reports sharp increase in cybercrime during pandemic

Vladimir Voronkov on Thursday told the UN Security Council that the upsurge in phishing sites was part of “a significant rise in cybercrime in recent months” reported by speakers at last month's first Virtual Counterterrorism Week at the United Nations. He said the UN and global experts don't yet fully understand “the impact and consequences of the pandemic on global peace and security, and more specifically on organised crime and terrorism.” “We know that terrorists are exploiting the significant disruption and economic hardships caused by COVID-19 to spread fear, hate and division and radicalise and recruit new followers,” Voronkov said.

PTI | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:57 IST
UN reports sharp increase in cybercrime during pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@OSCE)

A 350% increase in phishing websites was reported in the first quarter of the year, many targeting hospitals and health care systems and hindering their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN counterterrorism chief has said. Vladimir Voronkov on Thursday told the UN Security Council that the upsurge in phishing sites was part of "a significant rise in cybercrime in recent months" reported by speakers at last month's first Virtual Counterterrorism Week at the United Nations.

He said the UN and global experts don't yet fully understand "the impact and consequences of the pandemic on global peace and security, and more specifically on organized crime and terrorism." "We know that terrorists are exploiting the significant disruption and economic hardships caused by COVID-19 to spread fear, hate, and division and radicalize and recruit new followers," Voronkov said. "The increase in internet usage and cybercrime during the pandemic further compounds the problem." The weeklong meeting was attended by representatives from 134 countries, 88 civil society and private sector organizations, 47 international and regional organizations, and 40 United Nations bodies, he said. Undersecretary-General Voronkov said the discussions showed a shared understanding and concern that "terrorists are generating funds from illicit trafficking in drugs, goods, natural resources, and antiquities, as well as kidnapping for ransom, extorting and committing other heinous crimes." He said UN member nations "are rightly focused on tackling the health emergency and humanitarian crisis caused by COVID-19," but he urged them not to forget the threat of terrorism.

In many parts of the world, Voronkov said, "Terrorists are exploiting local grievances and poor governance to regroup and assert their control." "The pandemic has the potential to act as a catalyst in the spread of terrorism and violent extremism by exacerbating inequalities, undermining social cohesion and fueling local conflicts," Voronkov said. "We must continue our fight against terrorist groups and criminal networks to deny them the opportunity to exploit the COVID-19 crisis." Ghada Waly, executive director of the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime, told the council meeting on the linkage between counterterrorism and transnational organized crime that the links are "complex and multifaceted," and "the COVID-19 crisis poses a host of new challenges to national authorities." "Organised criminal groups and terrorists may seek to capitalize on and exploit new vulnerabilities," she said, "and transit patterns are shifting in view of travel restrictions and lockdown measures, adding further challenges for border security." Waly said: "Comprehensive and cooperative responses are needed more than ever.".

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus reveals 'green apartheid' in S.African cities

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - It took the new coronavirus to reveal green apartheid lurking in South Africas cities as parks shut, lockdown kept millions home and only the lucky few had a garden for sanc...

North Korea's Kim inspects flood relief; worry grows about crops

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to provide food and shelter for hundreds of families who lost their homes in floods, the KCNA state news agency reported on Friday. Heavy rain across the Korean peninsula has brought flo...

India suffers record jump in COVID-19 cases to pass 2 mln

India, the country hardest hit in Asia by the coronavirus pandemic, reported on Friday a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over two million. It is the third nation to pass that unwanted milestone, lagging beh...

Mumbai: Bihar IPS officer released from quarantine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was under quarantine in the city, to return to his home state. Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, had reached Mumba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020