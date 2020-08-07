Coronavirus: Pakistan to resume international flights from Sunday

Pakistan government on Friday announced the resumption of international flight operations at all airports in the country from August 09 as a part of lifting coronavirus-triggered restrictions. A NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that operations will resume from August 9, Dawn reported.

The decision was taken a day after the government announced the lifting of several restrictions in light of reducing virus infection cases. "The government of Pakistan is pleased to allow all international passenger operations to/from all airports as available pre-COVID-19.

"International scheduled flight operations to/from Pakistan will revert to authorisations as per summer-20 scheduling season. However, international flight operations shall be conducted in accordance with established guidelines and applicable standard operating procedures (SOPs). In another NOTAM, the CAA said all types of domestic passenger operations would be allowed to and from all airports. A day earlier, the Aviation Division had announced that domestic flight operations would be restored from all airports in the country from August 6 midnight.

Pakistan had suspended all international flights on March 21 and domestic flight operations on March 26 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. (ANI)