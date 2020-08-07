Left Menu
Development News Edition

Le Havre hostage-taker consumed by plight of Palestinians, say police

The armed man who seized six hostages in a French bank on Thursday spoke to negotiators of hardships facing Palestinians and called himself a mujahid but made no reference to Islamist groups, a police source involved in the operation said. The 34-year-old suspect had a history of mental health illness and spent time in a psychiatric hospital after taking several hostages in another bank in 2013, two security sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:48 IST
Le Havre hostage-taker consumed by plight of Palestinians, say police

The armed man who seized six hostages in a French bank on Thursday spoke to negotiators of hardships facing Palestinians and called himself a mujahid but made no reference to Islamist groups, a police source involved in the operation said.

The 34-year-old suspect had a history of mental health illness and spent time in a psychiatric hospital after taking several hostages in another bank in 2013, two security sources said. On that occasion, he demanded social housing for himself and a handicapped son, they added.

During the six hour-long negotiations with police in Le Havre on Thursday, the suspect referred to the Prophet Mohammed and at times spoke in Arabic. But he never expressed support for Islamic State or other jihadist groups, the police source familiar with the negotiations said. "He constantly asked for Palestinian children to be freed from Israeli jails, and Palestinians under 40 to pray in Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem," the source said.

The man was known to law enforcement agencies. He was on a "Fiche S" security agency watch list that includes individuals the authorities consider susceptible to religious radicalisation, two police sources said on Thursday. Investigators say there has been a trend of mental illness and religious radicalisation in some attacks that have shaken France in recent years, making predicting behaviour difficult.

"These are hazardous profiles, you never know what to expect from them," the police source close to the negotiations said. The suspect lived in Paris at the time of the 2013 incident and later moved to the northern Seine-Maritime department.

He told the police trying to coax him out of the bank in Le Havre that he was carrying a bomb and threatened to use it if police came closer. "But he never physically or verbally abused his hostages and negotiations never broke down," the source said, adding that no explosives were found.

The man had wanted to surrender at dawn, after the first Muslim prayer of the day, but walked out shortly after 22:45 (2045 GMT) with the green flag of Palestinian militant group Hamas wrapped around his shoulders, the source close to the negotiations said. All six hostages were freed unharmed.

Reuters was not immediately able to ascertain whether the suspect had a lawyer.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

No joke: Comedians could fall foul of Scottish hate crimes proposal, lawyers warn

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Comedians at the world-famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe could end up in court if they make jokes about LGBT people that fall foul of a proposed hate crimes law in Scotland, lawye...

White House's Kudlow says more COVID-19 talks expected Friday -Bloomberg TV

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said more talks were expected on Friday between the White House and Democrats on further coronavirus relief aid after negotiations appeared to have stalled the day before.Im sure there will be talks...

Hockey captain Manpreet, 3 other players test positive for COVID-19

The Indian mens hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the national camps resumption in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India SAI said on Friday. Besides Manpreet, defender S...

OCI card holders from US, UK, Germany, France can visit India

Overseas Citizen of India OCI card holders from the US, UK, German and France, with whom India has signed air bubble arrangements, will be allowed to visit the country, the Home Ministry announced on Friday. Other foreigners from these coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020