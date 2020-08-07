U.S. blacklists Hong Kong leader Lam, other officials

U.S. blacklists Hong Kong leader Lam, other officialsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:51 IST
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese and Hong Kong officials, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
Tensions between the United States and China have been increasing daily. China's foreign ministry said on Friday it firmly opposes executive orders that Trump announced this week to ban U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of the WeChat and TikTok apps.
