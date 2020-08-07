Left Menu
Development News Edition

State Department: We're responsible for Russian, Iranian text message campaign

"This is a worldwide campaign in multiple languages," the email said. The department's comments came after an unknown number of people in Russia and Iran began receiving the text messages and posting screenshots to social media. "I just laughed," he said. Russians who received the messages reported similar reactions on social media.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:56 IST
State Department: We're responsible for Russian, Iranian text message campaign
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. State Department said on Friday that it was responsible for a text message campaign that left a trail of confusion and ridicule across Russia and Iran.

In an email, a spokesperson for the department said the unsolicited text messages - which promoted a multimillion dollar bounty for information about cyber threats to the upcoming U.S. election - were aimed at building awareness internationally. "This is a worldwide campaign in multiple languages," the email said.

The department's comments came after an unknown number of people in Russia and Iran began receiving the text messages and posting screenshots to social media. The campaign may have helped U.S. authorities get the word out about their reward, but Reuters spoke to five Iranian users who said they found the messages either bewildering or humorous.

Sadra Momeni, a developer who works out of the Iranian city of Qom, compared the texts to propaganda leaflets dumped out of the back of an aircraft. He said he initially thought the message was a scam; it was only when he opened the link that he realized that the United States was genuinely soliciting tips about election hacking via text message. "I just laughed," he said.

Russians who received the messages reported similar reactions on social media. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova joked on Facebook that the State Department's website would be overwhelmed by denunciations. Elements of the American government have taken increasingly aggressive moves against state-backed actors suspected of trying to disrupt U.S. elections. Ahead of the 2018 midterm congressional elections, for example, U.S. forces were reported by The Washington Post to have mounted a cyberattack on Russian digital propagandists in an effort to deter them from interfering - an operation whose outlines were later confirmed by President Donald Trump.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Penguins and jellyfish wow visitors at new Taiwan aquarium

From lunch with the penguins to the translucent shimmer of jellyfish and gliding rays, all underwater life was on display at a new aquarium in Taiwan that opened on Friday despite the ravaging effects of coronavirus on global tourism. It ha...

No joke: Comedians could fall foul of Scottish hate crimes proposal, lawyers warn

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Comedians at the world-famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe could end up in court if they make jokes about LGBT people that fall foul of a proposed hate crimes law in Scotland, lawye...

White House's Kudlow says more COVID-19 talks expected Friday -Bloomberg TV

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said more talks were expected on Friday between the White House and Democrats on further coronavirus relief aid after negotiations appeared to have stalled the day before.Im sure there will be talks...

Hockey captain Manpreet, 3 other players test positive for COVID-19

The Indian mens hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the national camps resumption in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India SAI said on Friday. Besides Manpreet, defender S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020