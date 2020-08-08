WHO scrambling to resupply Beirut after blast

The World Health Organization is scrambling to deploy $1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the COVID-19 response were destroyed in this week's massive explosion. Dr. Rick Brennan, WHO's emergencies director for the eastern Mediterranean, expressed concerns that the coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon could now get worse in the aftermath of the blast.

He says the "massive extra burden of injured people" could cause the health system to be "overstretched" by the emergency and coronavirus responses. Brennan said the "huge volume" of supplies from a regional WHO hub will be needed to replace lost COVID-19 gear like aprons, gloves, masks and respirators. They are expected to arrive via a "phased series of flights" over the next week — with the first coming in the next two to three days.

He noted concerns about the "debris" and particulate matter still in the air following Tuesday's deadly chemical explosion. Masks could be useful not just against the coronavirus but for people who have respiratory or heart disease. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says the explosion at the Beirut port reveals nepotism and corruption that can't be ignored in Lebanon and that those responsible should be brought to justice.

Nasrallah denied in a speech on Friday that his group was responsible for Tuesday's blast or exercised any power at the port. He was responding to claims that his group may have stored explosives at the port. Still, Nasrallah didn't rule out a missile attack or an act of sabotage. He said that storing explosive materials like ammonium nitrate at the port for so long means "it is partially an issue of negligence, corruption, nepotism" that should not be ignored.

Nasrallah added that if there is more confidence in an investigation carried out by Lebanon's military, then so be it. He said nothing about an international investigation, which has been suggested and supported by the French and other Lebanese politicians. Nasrallah also said his group's domestic opponents are using the blast to blame Hezbollah and to turn public opinion against it.

"You will see no results," he said.