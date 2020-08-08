U.S. judge denies bail to two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape
A U.S. district judge on Friday denied bail to two Massachusetts men accused of helping orchestrate former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. He denies wrongdoing.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 03:13 IST
A U.S. district judge on Friday denied bail to two Massachusetts men accused of helping orchestrate former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. Judge Indira Talwani rejected bail for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor after Japan had sought their extradition after a magistrate had previously denied their release.
Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, after being charged in Japan with engaging in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. He denies wrongdoing. Lawyers for the two men did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
