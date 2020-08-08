Mexico cases up, warns of 'prolonged pandemic'

Mexico has posted 6,717 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, increasing the country's accumulated total to 469,407

Officials also said Friday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths rose by 794 to a total of 51,311

Hopes for a significant decline in cases have been frustrated by continued high infection rates. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said Friday that “this is going to be a prolonged pandemic.” Mexico was stung Thursday when the United States imposed a Level 4 “do not travel” warning for Mexico, citing COVID-19 rates and disruptions to normal services.