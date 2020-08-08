Left Menu
Development News Edition

France sends aid after Mauritius declares oil spill emergency

France is sending specialist teams and equipment to help Mauritius deal with a fuel spill from a bulk carrier that ran aground on a pristine reef two weeks ago and threatens to become an ecological disaster. The MV Wakashio struck the reef on the southeast coast of the Indian Ocean island on July 25.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:50 IST
France sends aid after Mauritius declares oil spill emergency

France is sending specialist teams and equipment to help Mauritius deal with a fuel spill from a bulk carrier that ran aground on a pristine reef two weeks ago and threatens to become an ecological disaster.

The MV Wakashio struck the reef on the southeast coast of the Indian Ocean island on July 25. On Thursday, Mauritius said fuel was leaking for a crack in the vessel's hull and its prime minister, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, declared a state of environmental emergency and pleaded for international help.

"The sinking of the #Wakashio represents a danger for Mauritius," Jugnauth said in a tweet. President Emmanuel Macron responded by saying France was sending help from the neighbouring island of Reunion, a French overseas territory.

A military aircraft from Reunion and carrying pollution-control equipment would make two flights over the spill site on Saturday, while a naval vessel carrying booms and absorbents would also set sail, authorities on Reunion said. "When biodiversity is in danger, there is an urgent need to act," Macron said. "You can count on our support."

Greenpeace said the fuel and oil leak into nearby lagoons threatened the survival of thousands of species which were at "risk of drowning in a sea of pollution". The spill near Pointe d'Esny was likely "one of the most terrible ecological crises ever seen on the small island country," the environmental group said in a statement.

Satellite images released on Friday showed a slick spreading out into the turquoise waters surrounding the stricken vessel. Some fuel has washed ashore. Mauritius, famous for its pristine beaches, is popular with tourists who last year contributed 63 billion Mauritius rupees ($1.59 billion) to the economy.

($1 = 39 Mauritius rupees) (Additonal reporting by Omar Mohammed in Nairobi and Richard Lough in Paris; Editing by Mike Harrison and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

France's Saint-Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors

The glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors starting Saturday, threatening to sober the mood in a place renowned for high-end, free-wheeling summer beach parties. More cities and towns, especially in...

Businessman facing losses during lockdown held for trying to sell opium

Hyderabad, Aug 8 PTI A 40-year-old businessman was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly trying to sell opium after facing financial problems due to the coronavirus lockdown, police said. He was nabbed during a vehicle check near Old Bowe...

Telangana reports highest single day spike of 2,256 Covid cases; minister tests positive

Telangana witnessed the highest single day spike of 2,256 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the overall tally rising to 77,513 even as the government hoped there will be some respite from its spread by September end. The toll rose to 615 with...

Punjab's COVID-19 tally nears 23k mark, death toll rises to 562

Punjab on Saturday reported 23 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 562, while 998 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 22,928. Twelve deaths were reported in Ludhiana, three in Patiala, two in Amritsar and one e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020