Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

Police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigner's van. Crowds of protesters shouting "Shame, disgrace!" surrounded a police vehicle in the centre of the capital on Friday to try and stop it driving away with the activist inside. Belarus opposition member briefly detained on eve of presidential election

Belarus police briefly detained and then released a prominent member of the opposition challenging President Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election, the campaign team said on Saturday. Maria Kolesnikova was detained in what police said was a case of mistaken identity, the campaign team said in a statement. Police declined to comment immediately. Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000 and barrel onward

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 passed 100,000 on Saturday and continue to climb as most Brazilian cities reopen shops and dining even though the pandemic has yet to peak. Confronting its most lethal outbreak since the Spanish flu a century ago, Brazil reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus at the end of February. The virus took three months to kill 50,000 people, and just 50 days to kill the next 50,000. Ukraine president says Kyiv staying out of U.S. internal politics, elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that it was a matter of Ukraine's national security to stay out of U.S. internal politics, particularly its election. "#Ukraine did not and will not allow itself to interfere in the elections and thus harm our trusting and sincere partnership with the #USA," he wrote on Twitter late on Saturday. Lebanese protesters storm ministry buildings as anger over Beirut blast grows

Lebanese protesters stormed government ministries in Beirut and trashed the offices of the Association of Lebanese Banks on Saturday as shots rang out in increasingly angry demonstrations over this week's devastating explosion. The protesters said their politicians should resign and be punished for negligence they say led to Tuesday’s blast, the biggest ever to hit Beirut, that killed 158 people and injured more than 6,000, compounding months of political and economic meltdown. Paris imposes face mask order for outdoor markets, River Seine strollers

Parisians and holidaymakers strolling along the banks of the River Seine or browsing open-air markets in Paris must wear a face mask from Monday after authorities imposed new measures to curb a rise in coronavirus infections. The order, which applies to people aged 11 and over, covers busy outdoor areas in the French capital, although tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees boulevard were not listed. 'I don't want to fly again': Surviving India's worst crash in 10 years

Seated on the last row of the plane, Muhammed Junaid sensed something was amiss when Air India Express flight IX 1344 from Dubai was jerked around by strong winds as it approached the southern Indian city of Kozhikode late on Friday. After an aborted attempt, the aircraft swung around and touched down on the runway, said Junaid, who like many others onboard worked in the Middle East but was forced to return home when his salary halved because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Havana back on lockdown as coronavirus rebounds

Cuba placed Havana back on a strict lockdown on Saturday following a rebound in coronavirus cases, ordering restaurants, bars and pools once more to close, suspending public transportation and banning access to the beach. Cuba, which has been hailed as a rare success story in Latin America for its textbook handling and containment of its coronavirus outbreak, had eased lockdown restrictions last month after cases dwindled to but a handful per day. UK PM orders PR campaign for schools to reopen in September: Sunday Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a public relations campaign to ensure schools reopen on time in September and said in a meeting that they should be the last places to close even in case of a local lockdown, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. "The PM stressed (in a Thursday meeting) that the harm done to children's education by not attending school as well as to their mental health is far more damaging than the low risk posed (by the coronavirus), which schools will be carefully managing," the newspaper quoted a source as having said. London police say 'service was acceptable' after racism complaint over drugs search, smashed car window

Police in London have defended smashing a man's car window and arresting him on suspicion of selling drugs only to find no drugs in his car, after the man complained of discrimation. The issue of how British police use "stop and search" powers, particularly allegations that Black people are disproportionately targeted, has come into sharp focus in recent months due to Black Lives Matter protests.