Twitterati outburst against former Malaysian PM Mahathir for targeting Kashmir

Twitterati from across the world has lashed out against the former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for raising the Kashmir issue in one of his tweets on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. He tweeted, "Now that I am no more the Prime Minister, I take it that I can now speak without restrain and address the Kashmir issue without threats of boycotts and such. At Kashmir's one year lockdown since 5th August"!

Mahathir's comment on Kashmir was criticised by Twitterati who lashed out at him for not speaking about human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims. They also accused him of not raising global concerns over Pakistan sponsored terrorism and human rights violations in Balochistan, Singh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Commenting on Mahathir's tweet, Shoaib Wani said, "Now I can speak freely! if you really mean what you say, can you raise your voice against Uyghur Muslims in China? CCP suppressing our fellow Muslims, millions of men held in detention camps, sterilizing women without their consent, forcing them to disown Islam".

Mursaleen Farooq tweeted in his comment, "Three million Uighurs are suffering and are forced to live on the feet of Chinese Han. They can't practice Islam, why don't you say a word about them?" "If you really want to be the voice of people, be the voice of innocent Uyghur Muslims of #China, Millions of innocent #Uyghur held in concentration camps for BEING MUSLIM! China is forcing them to disown Islam by any means possible", tweeted Suleman Rashid in his comment.

Jay Gohil tweeted, "You don't have guts to speak about Uyghur Muslim, u don't have guts to speak what is happening in Balochistan. You don't have guts to speak about terrorism in Pakistan. Yes you are also part of it." Mahathir Mohamad, who remained the fourth and seventh Prime Minister of Malaysia also tweeted, "I offer no apology for what I had said though I am sorry that it had affected our palm oil export to India. I don't know if that is a high price to pay for speaking out against such injustices".

Mahathir's remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the abrogation of Kashmir's special status had caused a diplomatic row with India. In January this year, India had imposed new curbs on imports of palm oil, effectively banning imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia. (ANI)