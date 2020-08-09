Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitterati outburst against former Malaysian PM Mahathir for targeting Kashmir

Twitterati from across the world has lashed out against the former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for raising the Kashmir issue in one of his tweets on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-08-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 15:40 IST
Twitterati outburst against former Malaysian PM Mahathir for targeting Kashmir
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Twitterati from across the world has lashed out against the former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for raising the Kashmir issue in one of his tweets on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. He tweeted, "Now that I am no more the Prime Minister, I take it that I can now speak without restrain and address the Kashmir issue without threats of boycotts and such. At Kashmir's one year lockdown since 5th August"!

Mahathir's comment on Kashmir was criticised by Twitterati who lashed out at him for not speaking about human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims. They also accused him of not raising global concerns over Pakistan sponsored terrorism and human rights violations in Balochistan, Singh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Commenting on Mahathir's tweet, Shoaib Wani said, "Now I can speak freely! if you really mean what you say, can you raise your voice against Uyghur Muslims in China? CCP suppressing our fellow Muslims, millions of men held in detention camps, sterilizing women without their consent, forcing them to disown Islam".

Mursaleen Farooq tweeted in his comment, "Three million Uighurs are suffering and are forced to live on the feet of Chinese Han. They can't practice Islam, why don't you say a word about them?" "If you really want to be the voice of people, be the voice of innocent Uyghur Muslims of #China, Millions of innocent #Uyghur held in concentration camps for BEING MUSLIM! China is forcing them to disown Islam by any means possible", tweeted Suleman Rashid in his comment.

Jay Gohil tweeted, "You don't have guts to speak about Uyghur Muslim, u don't have guts to speak what is happening in Balochistan. You don't have guts to speak about terrorism in Pakistan. Yes you are also part of it." Mahathir Mohamad, who remained the fourth and seventh Prime Minister of Malaysia also tweeted, "I offer no apology for what I had said though I am sorry that it had affected our palm oil export to India. I don't know if that is a high price to pay for speaking out against such injustices".

Mahathir's remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the abrogation of Kashmir's special status had caused a diplomatic row with India. In January this year, India had imposed new curbs on imports of palm oil, effectively banning imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

UltraTech expects subdued performance as economy slows down

Leading cement maker UltraTech Cement expects a subdued performance in the wake of weak real estate and overall slowdown in the economy coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according the companys annual report for 2019-20. T...

Morocco's carriage horses suffer as COVID-19 bars tourists

Abdenabi Nouidi sold his favorite horse for USD 150 to help feed the others on the team that pulls tourists in carriages through the buzzing streets of Marrakech. The prospect of starvation looms for carriage horses and other animals norm...

Mukhtar Ansari's 'aide' gunned down in encounter in Lucknow

An aide of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who was accused in the 2005 killing of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Polices Special Task Force here on Sunday morning, officials said. Rakesh Pandey alias Ha...

British PM says opening schools is a moral duty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government has a moral duty to ensure children return to school next month. Most pupils have been out of the classroom since the UK went into lockdown in March, though some primary-age children ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020