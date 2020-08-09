Left Menu
Macron tells Lebanon donor conference: "we must act quickly"

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-08-2020
World powers owe the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the country's capital, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

"We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed," Macron said in opening remarks to a U.N.-backed donor conference he was hosting by video link. "Lebanon's future is at stake."

The president said the offer of assistance included support for an impartial, credible, and independent inquiry into the Aug. 4 port explosion that killed at least 158 people.

