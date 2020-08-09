Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon explosion: European Commission pledges 30 million euros

The European Commission has pledged additional 30 million euros (USD 35 million) at an international donors' conference for Lebanon after deadly Beirut explosion.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:00 IST
Lebanon explosion: European Commission pledges 30 million euros
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission has pledged additional 30 million euros (USD 35 million) at an international donors' conference for Lebanon after deadly Beirut explosion. The EU's executive body said in a statement this comes on top of 33 million euros (USD 39 million) in emergency aid previously announced.

The new EU funding will be channeled to UN agencies, NGOs, and international organizations and be strictly monitored, the statement said. European Council president Charles Michel called during the conference for an "independent and credible" inquiry into the cause of the explosion and said that the European Union and its member states stand ready to assist.

__ Meanwhile, the head of the International Monetary Fund is warning Lebanon again that it will not get loans from the institution unless it reforms its government. Kristalina Georgieva made the comments on Sunday during a pledging conference after the blast this week at its port damaged large parts of its capital, Beirut.

She said: "Current and future generations of Lebanese must not be saddled with more debts than they can ever repay." That's why she said the IMF requires "debt sustainability as a condition for lending." She added that "the financial system must be solvent" as well.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon explosion: European Commission pledges 30 million euros

The European Commission has pledged additional 30 million euros USD 35 million at an international donors conference for Lebanon after deadly Beirut explosion. The EUs executive body said in a statement this comes on top of 33 million euros...

Falcons sign S Wilcox

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety J.J. Wilcox, the team announced Sunday. Wilcox was slated to play for the Falcons last season before sustaining a torn ACL in the opening workout of training camp.Wilcox, 29, played in 2018 with the Indiana...

UP assembly to meet from Aug 20 amid Covid-19, MLAs to occupy alternate seats

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Sunday said a three-day session of the state legislative assembly will begin on August 20 with MLAs occupying alternate seats and also using the visitors gallery to maintain social di...

Donors pledge 'major' emergency aid for blast-stricken Lebanon

World powers agreed at an emergency donor conference on Sunday to provide major resources to help Beirut recover from the massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the city, pledging not to fail Lebanons people.Lebanon was already mired i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020