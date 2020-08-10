PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Singapore charges Wirecard agent with falsification of accounts https://on.ft.com/2Cczkt0 UK criticised for 'unforced errors' on trade deals https://on.ft.com/2PDWGLg

One in three British employers plan job cuts in third quarter, survey finds https://on.ft.com/30JYoRL Overview

Singaporean businessman with multiple links to Wirecard AG has been charged with falsification of accounts, marking the first set of charges issued by the city-state since it kicked off an investigation into the collapsed German payments company last year. The UK government has made "unforced errors" by rushing into trade discussions with third countries before resolving its regulatory position on key issues such as food standards, according to The Institute for Government.

One in three British businesses are weighing job cuts in the third quarter of 2020 as the government's coronavirus furlough scheme winds down, according to a study by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.