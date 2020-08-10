Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools reopen fully in Lanka

Sri Lanka on Monday fully reopened schools after keeping them closed for over four months due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. "All schools are reopened today with respective grades starting classes on a staggered basis," Education Secretary NHM Chithrananda said. Schools with less than 200 students will operate as it used to before the pandemic lockdown in March.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:01 IST
Schools reopen fully in Lanka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka on Monday fully reopened schools after keeping them closed for over four months due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. All schools in the island nation were shut mid-March when Lanka detected its first COVID-19 infection. Schools were re-opened for selected grades in July but were closed again after few days following the threat of a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "All schools are reopened today with respective grades starting classes on a staggered basis," Education Secretary NHM Chithrananda said.

Schools with less than 200 students will operate as it used to before the pandemic lockdown in March. They will conduct classes as usual, while maintaining the 1-metre social distancing norm. However, schools with over 200 students would decide which grades should attend on which date due to the need to maintain social distancing as instructed by the health guidelines, Chithrananda said.

School canteens are not permitted to open until confirmation from health authorities on COVID-19 being fully controlled, officials said. The move to reopen schools has been taken in the wake of the country sucessfully curbing the comunity spread of the coronavirus, they said. Sri Lanka has not witnessed a single community case since April 30. However, health authorities have warned that the threat of the pandemic is not completely over. Sri Lanka has so far reported 2,844 coronavirus cases, including 2,579 recoveries and 11 fatalities.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

India must balance soft-power, hard-power to deal with China: GKPD

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora GKPD urged India to use a balanced combination of soft power and hard power to deal with Chinas expansionist policies. The virtual panel discussion held on Saturday titled -- International Virtual Event o...

AC, commercial refrigeration businesses to return to normal by last qtr of this fiscal: Blue Star

Blue Star has said it expects its room or residential air conditioners and commercial refrigeration businesses to get back to normal by the last quarter of the current financial year after it reported a steep fall in its revenue hit by COVI...

Sri Lanka's new Parliament session to commence on Aug 20 with strict COVID-19 health precautions

Sri Lankas new Parliament will meet for the first time on August 20 with strict COVID-19 health protocols and no visitors will be allowed, a senior official said on Monday. Sri Lanka, one of the very few countries in Asia to hold a Genera...

Nucleus Software posts PAT of Rs 36 cr on revenue of Rs 128 cr

Nucleus Software has posted a net profit after tax of Rs 36 crore on a consolidated revenue at Rs 128 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. In the same period of the previous year, it had clocked a net profit or Rs 17 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020