Indian Diaspora writes to Boris Johnson to not allow Pak-backed protests outside India House on August 15

Indian Diaspora UK has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop any protests by Pakistan and its supported Khalistani supporters near the High Commission of India in London on August 15, the day Indians celebrate India's Independence Day.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:10 IST
Indian Diaspora writes to Boris Johnson to not allow Pak-backed protests outside India House on August 15
The smashed windowpane of the Indian High Commission in London (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Diaspora UK has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop any protests by Pakistan and its supported Khalistani supporters near the High Commission of India in London on August 15, the day Indians celebrate India's Independence Day. "August 15 is a National Day celebrated by Indians and across the world by the Indian diaspora. It is the day when the first foundation stone was laid to form the union of states and a vibrant democratic country by gaining Independence. This day is a joyous movement for all Indians/ British Indians settled in the UK too", said the letter submitted to PM.

It added, "However, Pakistan and Pakistan supported violent Khalistan groups have been a hindrance to our celebrations by creating unrest and violently attacking celebrators at the High Commission of India, London in recent years. This pattern is observed more in recent years and every year the violence has gone a step further". The Indian Diaspora added, "We would like to mention the violent attacks by sharp weapons on police personnel too apart from Indians gathered to celebrate last year (2019). The British government and local administration allowing Pakistan and Pakistan support Khalistan groups to carry out violent protests have deeply hurt Indian Diaspora".

The copies of the letter sent to Secretary Home Department, Mayor of London and Metro Police, London further stated, "It is, therefore, we request you to take note and STOP such protests any locations near India House i.e. High Commission of India, London". The United Kingdom has a strong and vibrant Indian community who are working shoulder to shoulder with other communities across the country. They believe in a strong system of the country of origin and the country they live in.

"The diaspora has stood as a strong bridge between the UK and India in exchanging, culture, trade, knowledge, and education", said the Indian Diaspora UK in the letter.

