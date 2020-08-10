Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air traffic is down, gun seizures up at US airports

And 80 per cent of the guns are loaded. Officers found 15.3 guns for every million people screened in July, compared with 5.1 per million people in July of last year, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday. It was the first time checkpoint traffic in US airports has topped 800,000 since March 17. That is still down 69 per cent from the comparable Sunday a year ago.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:01 IST
Air traffic is down, gun seizures up at US airports
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

With air traffic nearing a five-month high, airport security is finding guns in passenger carry-on bags at three times the rate recorded before the pandemic. And 80 per cent of the guns are loaded.

Officers found 15.3 guns for every million people screened in July, compared with 5.1 per million people in July of last year, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday. There has been a significant increase in loaded guns at checkpoints, said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

He said screeners are already working in conditions of heightened risks and that "no one should be introducing new ones." "Even more concerning is that 80 per cent of the firearms coming into the checkpoint are loaded, and it's just an accident waiting to happen," Pekoske said. It is legal to transport guns in checked bags if they are unloaded and in a locked case.

There are federal civil penalties for improperly placing a gun in a carry-on bag, and violators can lose the use of faster-screening programs such as TSA PreCheck, but criminal charges are usually left to local authorities. Last year, 4,432 guns were found in carry-on bags, or about 12.1 per day, and 87 per cent were loaded.

TSA's public appeal to follow gun rules came the same day that it reported screening 831,789 people on Sunday. It was the first time checkpoint traffic in US airports has topped 800,000 since March 17.

That is still down 69 per cent from the comparable Sunday a year ago.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Su-27 scrambled to overtake US stealth planes over Black Sea

Moscow Russia, Aug 10 ANISputnik Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled again to overtake US stealth planes over the Black Sea, forcing them to turn away from the Russian border, the national center for the defense control said Monday.On A...

Sweet butter to Rabri, lip-smacking treats to prepare on Janmashtami

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami, which falls on the eighth day or the Ashtami of the holy month of Shravana, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is observed with much spiritual fervour every year. While homes are decked up wi...

Geothermal springs in Himalayas release large amount of carbon dioxide: Study

The Himalayas host hundreds of geothermal springs and they release a huge amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, according to a study by the scientists of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology WIHG. The scientists at the WIGH, a Deh...

Oppo Watch now available in India; grab it at Amazon

HIGHLIGHTFlexible Dual-Curved DisplayWear OS by GoogleUp to 21-Day Battery LifeWorkout and Health TrackingOppos first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon. The Apple Watch look-alike features ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020