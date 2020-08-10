Left Menu
Development News Edition

German man severs another's hand off with machete

A 22-year-old is under investigation after chopping off another man's hand with a machete at an outdoor recreation area in western Germany, prosecutors said Monday. The man whose hand was severed was treated in a hospital and reported to be in stable condition. Police determined that the weapon he fired was a starter pistol only capable of shooting blanks..

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:03 IST
German man severs another's hand off with machete

A 22-year-old is under investigation after chopping off another man's hand with a machete at an outdoor recreation area in western Germany, prosecutors said Monday. Prosecutors in Koblenz said the suspect told authorities he had been chopping firewood in a forested area west of the city on Saturday night when he witnessed a car crash.

According to the suspect, he ran to the car still carrying the machete to see if the driver needed help and that the driver pulled out a gun from the glove box and started firing at him, prosecutors said. In reaction, he swung the machete at the driver, severing the 21-year-old's left hand. Minutes later, a large vehicle drove up from a nearby grilling area, and two men jumped out and punched the suspect multiple times in the face, prosecutors said the 22-year-old recounted.

The suspect was treated in a hospital for injuries to the face and released after being interrogated, prosecutors said. The investigation is still underway, but prosecutors said they were considering whether he acted out of self-defense. The man whose hand was severed was treated in a hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Police determined that the weapon he fired was a starter pistol only capable of shooting blanks..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

DU students flag several issues on first day of online open book exam

Delhi Universitys online open book examination for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses began on Monday with students complaining that they received question papers of two subjects and faced difficulty in uploading answer sheet...

Pompeo 'troubled' by reports of arrest of Jimmy Lai, says it is further proof CCP eviscerated Hong Kong's freedoms

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Monday said that he was troubled by reports of the arrest of Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, under the draconian national security law in Hong Kong. Im deeply troubl...

SRA claims responsibility for grenade attack on Pakistan Rangers Headquarters in Shikarpur, Jacobabad

Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army SRA on Monday claimed responsibility for the grenade attack on Pakistan Rangers headquarters in Shikarpur and Jacobabad. SRA claims the responsibility of grenade attacks on Pakistan Rangers Headquarters in Shik...

Sharad Pawar wishes speedy recovery to Pranab Mukherjee

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday wished a speedy recovery to former President Pranab Mukherjee who underwent a brain surgery in New Delhi. Wishing a speedy recovery to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Pawar tweeted.Mukherjee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020