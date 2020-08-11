Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo 'troubled' by reports of arrest of Jimmy Lai, says it is further proof CCP eviscerated Hong Kong's freedoms

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Monday said that he was "troubled" by reports of the arrest of Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, under the draconian national security law in Hong Kong.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:16 IST
Pompeo 'troubled' by reports of arrest of Jimmy Lai, says it is further proof CCP eviscerated Hong Kong's freedoms
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Monday said that he was "troubled" by reports of the arrest of Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, under the draconian national security law in Hong Kong. "I'm deeply troubled by reports of the arrest of @JimmyLaiApple under Hong Kong's draconian National Security Law. Further proof that the CCP has eviscerated Hong Kong's freedoms and eroded the rights of its people," Pompeo said in a tweet.

Continuing with the ruthless suppression of the dissenting voices in Hong Kong since the national security law was imposed, Lai was arrested on Monday on charges of "collusion with a foreign country". The New York Times reported that Lai's company Next Digital publishes Apple Daily, a fiercely pro-democracy newspaper that regularly takes on the Hong Kong government and the Chinese leadership. He is denounced by Chinese officials, pro-Beijing news outlets in Hong Kong, and China's state-run news media.

The European Union too in a statement expressed concern over the arrests saying it further stoke fears that the National Security Law is being used to stifle freedom of expression. "The recent arrests of Jimmy Lai, members of his family and other individuals, and the raid on the offices of newspaper Apple Daily, under allegations of collusion with foreign forces, further stoke fears that the National Security Law is being used to stifle freedom of expression and of the media in Hong Kong," said the lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano in a statement.

The statement said European Union recalls that the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms is a central element of the Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle. "In addition, media freedom and pluralism, are pillars of democracy as they are essential components of open and free society. It is essential that the existing rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents are fully protected, including freedom of speech, of the press and of publication, as well as freedom of association and of assembly," the statement read.

The draconian law is aimed at crushing dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year. The legislation, which came into effect on July 1, punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with up to life in prison.

Several countries have suspended their extradition agreements with Hong Kong in the wake of imposition of the controversial security law. Germany has decided to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Heiko Mass, had said after the erstwhile British colony decided to postpone legislative council elections.

China had earlier announced the suspension of Hong Kong's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain after the three countries announced similar decisions in protest to controversial new security law. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Schumer says Democrats ready for coronavirus aid talks, if Republicans move

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats are ready to return to the negotiating table over coronavirus relief, if Republicans would agree to a larger bill than they have been willing to accept up to now.Demo...

Flyers, Golden Knights co-Stanley Cup favorites

The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights have been installed as co-favorites entering the Stanley Cup playoffs by several sportsbooks. DraftKings was offering both teams at 550 to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, while FanDuel was off...

Pompeo says he is not optimistic China will rethink its position on Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he is not optimistic that China will rethink its position on Hong Kong, particularly after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs new national security law.Pompeo told the Co...

COVID SCIENCE-A cheaper saliva test seeks FDA approval; stroke risks in younger patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New saliva test for COVID-19 avoids supply chain shortage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020