People News Roundup: Actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Devdiscourse News desk | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:28 IST
People News Roundup: Actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'
Representative image

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine. "I'd like to add that I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," he said in a birthday message on Twitter, adding that he had reached 60 "full of desire and aspirations".

