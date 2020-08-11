Iran says five Iranians spying for foreign powers arrested in recent months - Mizan

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested five Iranians spying for Israel, Britain and Germany in recent months.

"In recent months, five Iranians who were spying for foreign intelligence services have been arrested ... They were spying for Israel, Britain and Germany. Two of those spies have been convicted and sentenced to prison," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in a weekly virtual news conference. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)