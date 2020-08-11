Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus transmission risk increases along wildlife supply chains, says study

Coronaviruses, the family of viruses which includes the COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2, is amplified along wildlife supply chains from traders to large markets to restaurants, according to a study which says the maximal risk is for end consumers of such products, likely explaining how these viruses jump species to humans.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:06 IST
Coronavirus transmission risk increases along wildlife supply chains, says study

Coronaviruses, the family of viruses which includes the COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2, is amplified along wildlife supply chains from traders to large markets to restaurants, according to a study which says the maximal risk is for end consumers of such products, likely explaining how these viruses jump species to humans. In the research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, coronaviruses were detected in a high proportion of bats and rodents in Vietnam from 2013 to 2014, with an increasing proportion of positive samples found along the wildlife supply chain. The scientists, including those from the Wildlife Conservation Society in the US, noted that there is an amplification of coronaviruses along this supply chain posed a very high risk for end consumers of such animal products. They said this may likely explain how the virus jump species to humans and causes epidemics.

According to the study, outbreaks of emerging coronaviruses in the past two decades and the current pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 highlight the importance of this viral family as a public health threat. Human-wildlife contact with a bat or an intermediate host species in China almost certainly triggered a coronavirus spillover event that may have involved wildlife markets, leading to the pandemic spread of SARS-CoV-2, the scientists said. Beyond China, they added that commercial wildlife farming in Vietnam is part of the expanded international wildlife trade -- thought to contribute to global epidemics, such as the 2002-03 SARS pandemic, and the COVID-19 outbreak.

To better understand the natural hosts of coronaviruses and the risk for their jump across the species barrier into humans, the researchers analysed the presence and diversity of this virus family in wildlife at wildlife-human interfaces in Vietnam from 2013 to 2014. They found high proportions of positive samples of coronaviruses among field rats (34.0 per cent) destined for human consumption and bats (74.8 per cent) adjacent to human dwellings. The odds of coronavirus detection increased along the supply chain, from field rats sold by traders (20.7 per cent), to field rats sold in large markets (32.0 per cent), and field rats served in restaurants (55.6 per cent), the study noted. It said coronaviruses were also detected in rodents on most wildlife farms sampled (60.7 per cent), affecting Malayan porcupines (6.0 per cent) and bamboo rats (6.3 per cent) raised for human consumption. To minimise the public health risks of viral disease emergence, the researchers recommend improving coronavirus surveillance in wildlife, and implementing targeted wildlife trade reform.

"This study shows the wildlife supply chain generates a one-two punch when it comes to spillover risk. It is known to increase contact rates between wildlife and people, and here we show how it greatly amplifies the number of infected animals along the way," they said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Released Rs 98.35 crore to North DMC for teachers' salaries, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has sanctioned and released the second instalment of grant-in-aid in favour of North Delhi Municipal Corporation amounting to Rs 98.35 crore towards the salaries of prim...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. S&P500 heads for record high as stimulus bets lift world stocks

Futures for the U.S. SP Global index hit a record high on Tuesday and world stocks rose to new 5-12 month peaks, lifted by bets on a U.S. fiscal stimulus package and calm on the Sino-U.S. diplomatic front before a crucial round of trade tal...

States should give doorstep delivery of PDS ration in flood-hit areas: Paswan

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said state governments should adopt doorstep delivery of PDS ration to beneficiaries in flood affected areas. Floods have caused havoc in some states like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakh...

The Centre should clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to West Bengal : Banerjee.

The Centre should clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to West Bengal Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020