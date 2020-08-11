Russia has not helped Germany investigate park murder - German minister
Different German authorities have made a total of 17 requests for information to Russia in connection with the murder in a Berlin park of a Georgian citizen, but to no avail, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a news conference following talks with Sergei Lavrov, his Russian counterpart, he said there would be consequences if a court concurred with prosecutors' conclusion that the murder had been ordered by a Russian state body.
"It's up to the court what the verdict will be. That will be the basis for our reaction," he said. If the court reached the same conclusion, "one must also expect further reactions."
