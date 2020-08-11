Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia, Germany emphasise shared interest despite frictions

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:12 IST
Russia, Germany emphasise shared interest despite frictions

Germany's top diplomat emphasised Russia's global role while in Moscow for wide-ranging talks Tuesday but also the irritants that have strained relations between the two countries. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described Russia as an essential partner in resolving “the many conflicts and crises in the world,” saying after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, "It is important that we communicate well bilaterally.” Maas said Berlin and Moscow also must be able to discuss issues that directly involve them both, such as charges brought in Germany against a Russian accused of killing a Georgian man in Berlin a year ago and the accusations leveled at another Russian over his alleged role in the hacking of the German parliament.

“Wherever needed, it's important that we talk openly. That's how we did it in the past as well,” he said. German prosecutors have filed murder charges against the Russian man accused of killing Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity who fought against Russian troops in Chechnya. The prosecutors said the suspect had acted on orders from the Russian authorities.

The case prompted Germany to expel two Russian diplomats in December, citing a lack of cooperation with the investigation. Russia has dismissed the German criticism and insisted it has remained ready to cooperate. In the 2015 parliament hacking incident, German prosecutors have issued a warrant for Dmitry Badin, who is allegedly an officer with Russia's GRU military intelligence agency. Badin was already being sought by U.S. authorities and is believed to be part of the hacker group known as APT28, or Fancy Bear.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cited “hard evidence” that correspondence from her parliamentary office was among the documents targeted in the attack. “Germany will protect the security of the people online and offline without compromises,” Maas said Tuesday, adding: “We don't have any interest that the German-Russian relations hit rocky waters – that's not where we want to have it.” Moscow has rejected Germany's allegations over Russian intelligence involvement in a cyberattack against the German Bundestag as "absurd” and “unfounded.” Despite the frictions, both Maas and Lavrov emphasized the nations' shared interests, including the construction of the Nord Stream pipeline intended to carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The United States has strongly opposed the project and threatened it with sanctions, arguing that it would increase Germany's already strong dependence on Russian energy. Maas noted the importance of Germany's strong ties with the U.S., but criticized Washington's approach as inappropriate.

“This (the transatlantic relationship) goes deeper than just day-to-day developments, yet we must make it very clear that sanctions between partners are definitely the wrong way, and ultimately it remains our sovereign decision where we get our energy from,” he said. "No state has the right to dictate Europe's energy policy with threats, and this also will not work.” Lavrov said that the pipeline stands to be completed this year despite American efforts to derail the project.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Buddh Nagar: 89 new COVID-19 cases reported, total count 6,101

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 6,101, official data showed. The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mor...

Sonowal slams AASU for making confidential report on clause 6 of Assam Accord public

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday termed as unfortunate the All Assam Students Union AASU making public the confidential report on Clause 6 of Assam Accord by the Centres high-level committee. Assuring that the state government i...

Maha minister and independent MLA Gadakh joins Shiv Sena

Maharashtra minister and independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray at the latters residence here. Gadakh said he joined the Shiv Sena as his ideo...

PM sees innovation as key to develop world-class tech products, says Niti

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products. If Nalanda and Takshila university were built today, they would be completely virtual. SmShiksha is conceptu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020