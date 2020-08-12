Left Menu
UK says trade talks with U.S. continue to make positive progress

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain said its latest round of trade talks with the United States made positive progress in many areas, and that both sides agreed negotiations should continue at pace in the coming months.

"Positive progress continues to be made in many of the areas covered by an agreement," the British trade department said in a statement.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to negotiating a comprehensive and ambitious agreement. In terms of the timeline of negotiations, it was agreed that they should continue at pace throughout the Autumn."

