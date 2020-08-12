Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrest of China's top banker for graft reveals rampant corruption in CCP

The arrest of one of China's top bankers, Lai Xiaomin, for taking USD 256 million in cash and gifts has revealed the rampant corruption in the government.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:33 IST
Arrest of China's top banker for graft reveals rampant corruption in CCP
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The arrest of one of China's top bankers, Lai Xiaomin, for taking USD 256 million in cash and gifts has revealed the rampant corruption in the government. Lai Xiaomin was not only the chairman of China Huarong Asset Management but also served as the Communist Party chief inside the company.

According to South China Morning Post, he was accused of exploiting various professional positions and accepting ill-gotten gains, including money and goods worth 1.79 billion yuan, of which 104 million yuan was eventually not received, between 2008 and 2018, when he headed Hong Kong-listed China Huarong Asset Management and was the director-general of the People's Bank of China's banking supervision department. He is also accused of embezzling public assets worth more than 25.13 million yuan between 2009 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the Indian Income Tax Department on Tuesday carried out searches on the premises of Chinese entities, their confederates and some bank employees in Delhi. During the search action, it was revealed that at the behest of the Chinese nationals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in dummy entities, through which credits of over Rs 1,000 crore were entered into over the period, a statement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

Moreover, it was also revealed that the subsidiary of a Chinese company and its related concerns took over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening retail showrooms businesses in the country. Further, incriminating documents revealing hawala transactions money laundering with the involvement of bank employees and chartered accountants (CAs) were found during the search action.

The evidence of hawala transactions being done using Hong Kong and US dollars were also unearthed.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Stories of valour, sacrifices made by freedom fighters should be highlighted in textbooks: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday stressed on the need to provide a comprehensive, authentic and objective account of the historical events and said stories of the valour and sacrifices made by freedom fighters from across the co...

Home Minister Amit Shah conveys greetings on International Youth Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday conveyed greetings on the occasion of the International Youth Day and said the greatest strength of any nation is its youth. In a series of tweets, Shah said the Narendra Modi government with its i...

Pak, US review bilateral relationship

Pakistan and the US have reviewed their bilateral relationship as top officials from the two countries took part in a virtual conference during which they also discussed the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan and South Asia. Pakist...

Natco Pharma Q1 net profit declines 14.5 pc to Rs 122 cr

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Wednesday reported a 14.49 per cent&#160;decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 122.1 crore for the quarter ended June mainly on account of margin pressure on formulations. The company had posted&#160;a net p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020