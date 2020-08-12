Arrest of China's top banker for graft reveals rampant corruption in CCP

The arrest of one of China's top bankers, Lai Xiaomin, for taking USD 256 million in cash and gifts has revealed the rampant corruption in the government. Lai Xiaomin was not only the chairman of China Huarong Asset Management but also served as the Communist Party chief inside the company.

According to South China Morning Post, he was accused of exploiting various professional positions and accepting ill-gotten gains, including money and goods worth 1.79 billion yuan, of which 104 million yuan was eventually not received, between 2008 and 2018, when he headed Hong Kong-listed China Huarong Asset Management and was the director-general of the People's Bank of China's banking supervision department. He is also accused of embezzling public assets worth more than 25.13 million yuan between 2009 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the Indian Income Tax Department on Tuesday carried out searches on the premises of Chinese entities, their confederates and some bank employees in Delhi. During the search action, it was revealed that at the behest of the Chinese nationals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in dummy entities, through which credits of over Rs 1,000 crore were entered into over the period, a statement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

Moreover, it was also revealed that the subsidiary of a Chinese company and its related concerns took over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening retail showrooms businesses in the country. Further, incriminating documents revealing hawala transactions money laundering with the involvement of bank employees and chartered accountants (CAs) were found during the search action.

The evidence of hawala transactions being done using Hong Kong and US dollars were also unearthed.