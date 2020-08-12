Left Menu
Development News Edition

More tribal clashes in Sudanese port city; death toll at 25

Tribal clashes that have gripped a Sudanese port city over the past three days have killed at least 25 people and wounded scores, a doctors' association said on Wednesday. He urged political parties in eastern Sudan to cooperate with local authorities to “protect security and social peace.” The Sudan Doctors' Committee said the clashes continued until late Tuesday.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:31 IST
More tribal clashes in Sudanese port city; death toll at 25

Tribal clashes that have gripped a Sudanese port city over the past three days have killed at least 25 people and wounded scores, a doctors' association said on Wednesday. The fighting in Port Sudan in the eastern province of Red Sea erupted earlier this week between the Beni Amer tribe and the displaced Nuba tribe. It wasn't the first time the two tribes clashed in Port Sudan or elsewhere in the county.

The clashes prompted local authorities on Tuesday to impose a round-the-clock curfew across the city. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Wednesday that troops have been deployed to Port Sudan to help contain the fighting. He urged political parties in eastern Sudan to cooperate with local authorities to “protect security and social peace.” The Sudan Doctors' Committee said the clashes continued until late Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 25, after 13 people were initially reported killed on Tuesday, it said. At least 87 others were wounded.

The committee is part of the Sudanese Professionals' Association that spearheaded nationwide protests against longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The military ousted al-Bashir amid the protests in April last year. Local media reported that several houses and shops were set on fire amid the violence in Port Sudan.

The tensions between the two tribes date back to May 2019 in the eastern city of Qadarif, mainly over water and other resources. The clashes flared up in August last year in Port Sudan, when at least three dozen people from both sides were killed. They also clashed in January in the port city, when nine people were killed. The tribal violence poses a significant challenge to efforts of Sudan's transitional authorities to stabilise the country amid a fragile transition to democracy.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning. BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at G...

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020