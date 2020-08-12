Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid crises, UNICEF USA launches programme to help kids in US

UNICEF USA's primary work over the years has been to promote and raise funds for UNICEF's work in other countries, and it will continue to provide such support. Nyenhuis said the new initiative will be its first ongoing programme aimed at supporting American children across the country, though there have been temporary operations in specific areas of the US.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:18 IST
Amid crises, UNICEF USA launches programme to help kids in US

For more than 70 years, the US affiliate of UNICEF has supported the global work of that UN agency, most of it focused on aiding children in developing countries. On Wednesday, amid overlapping domestic crises, UNICEF USA announced its first major programme supporting children in the United States. Michael Nyenhuis, UNICEF USA's president and CEO, said his agency will be investing USD 1 million this year on an initiative to help US cities become more child-friendly. He said Houston, Minneapolis and San Francisco are the first cities to commit to the program, with Prince George's County in Maryland expected to follow soon.

“Children in our country don't fare as well as children in other wealthy countries around the world, so we have a lot of work to do,” Nyenhuis said. “Then you magnify the reality of that with the COVID crisis and the issues of racial injustice, and you say, 'Something's wrong,'” he added. “The answer is probably best found at the municipal level rather than the federal level.” The initiative's goal is to encourage cities to make themselves safer for children, and ensure there is equitable access to social programs, parks and playgrounds. Participating cities also will be urged to find ways for children to participate in civic life, for example through formation of an advisory council comprised of young people.

Wednesday's announcement was timed to occur on International Youth Day. UNICEF, founded in 1946, has devoted most of its efforts over the decades to children in developing countries who are disadvantaged by poverty, war, disease and disasters, although it occasionally has supported programs in industrialized countries.

In the United States, UNICEF supported children affected by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, helping reunite children with their families and providing school-in-a-box kits. More recently, UNICEF and UNICEF USA worked with US-based non-governmental agencies to assist migrant children on the US side of the border with Mexico. UNICEF USA's primary work over the years has been to promote and raise funds for UNICEF's work in other countries, and it will continue to provide such support.

Nyenhuis said the new initiative will be its first ongoing programme aimed at supporting American children across the country, though there have been temporary operations in specific areas of the US. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner last year became the first US mayor to join other mayors from around the world to sign a UNICEF-backed manifesto pledging to make their cities more child-friendly.

Turner, in a telephone interview, said he was excited to be connecting with the roughly 3,500 municipalities in 40 countries which are part of UNICEF's Child Friendly Cities Initiative. "When it comes to establishing best practices and strategies to create safer, more inclusive cities for our children, this is an ideal network," he said.

He expressed particular concern about children from Black, Latino and other minority families. “These communities of color were already on the margins, and the new shocks and stresses have pushed them even further,” he said. “Children are the ones having to bear the brunt of all this.” UNICEF USA has selected several young people to be national youth advocates for the Child Friendly Cities Initiative. Among them is Rimsha Sayed, 19, who is heading into her sophomore year at the University of Houston and hopes to go on to medical school.

Sayed also hopes the city develops a school-based program to raise awareness among students about the dangers of human trafficking. She said it was not until her junior year in high school that she learned that Houston was a major hub for trafficking..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland's one-day monsoon session on Thursday

The one-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly NLA will be held on Thursday amid surging Covid-19 cases in the state. The House which was earlier convened on July 30 could not meet at that time after at least 6 assembly st...

DGGI detects GST evasion of Rs 17.2 crore after searches

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI conducted multiple searches at premises of a major cement manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the last seven days and detected GST evasion of Rs 17.2 crore, a release said o...

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif, Kareena for the 'new addition' to family

Terming his star brother Saif Ali Khan as the The Quadfather, actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Saif and Kareena as they are expecting a second child together. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagr...

Economic clout makes China a tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was-Pompeo

Chinas global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.Pompeo c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020