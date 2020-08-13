Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to have his life story; Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to have his life story turned into a comic book, as TidalWave Productions adds the "media sensation" to its "Political Power" graphic novel series. The glossy publication that has profiled politicians from around the globe for over 11 years details both Trudeau's personal and professional milestones, as well as his hardships.

Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before hitting Broadway

A new musical about Britain's Princess Diana will be filmed without an audience and air on Netflix Inc in early 2021 before it debuts on Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday. The unusual arrangement for "Diana" was made as Broadway remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kanye West met with Kushner as rapper eyes 2020 election spot

Entertainer and Trump supporter Kanye West recently met with White House adviser and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a source familiar with the meeting said on Wednesday as the entertainer pursues his efforts to appear on the presidential ballot this November. The New York Times, which first reported the meeting, said it took place in Colorado last weekend and also included President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, Kushner's wife and another top White House, adviser.

Sarah Cooper, TikTok star who lip syncs to Trump, lands Netflix comedy special

Comedian Sarah Cooper, who became a TikTok sensation with satirical videos of President Donald Trump, will appear in her own variety special on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will feature vignettes on politics, race, gender, class, "and other light subjects," Netflix said in a statement. Set to air in the fall, the special also will feature guests taking part in interviews and sketches.

Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows

Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple Inc's streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said on Tuesday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywood's top talent. Scorsese, director of "Goodfellas," "Taxi Driver" and other cinema classics, will produce the projects through his company, Sikelia Productions.

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list

Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world's highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday. Johnson, also known by his ring name 'The Rock', earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller "Red Notice." He also benefited from his 'Project Rock' fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

