Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey says operations against Kurdish militants in Iraq to continue, urges Baghdad to cooperate

Turkey will continue its cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq if Baghdad continues to overlook the militants' presence in the region, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, urging Iraqi authorities to cooperate with Ankara.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:30 IST
Turkey says operations against Kurdish militants in Iraq to continue, urges Baghdad to cooperate

Turkey will continue its cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq if Baghdad continues to overlook the militants' presence in the region, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, urging Iraqi authorities to cooperate with Ankara. Turkey has regularly attacked Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)militants, both in its mainly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group is based. In June, Ankara launched a new ground offensive, dubbed Operation Claw Tiger, that saw Turkish troops advance deeper into Iraq.

On Tuesday, a Turkish air strike in northern Iraq killed two members of Iraq's border guard and their driver, Iraq's military said, calling the attack a "flagrant aggression". Iraq's foreign ministry then said Baghdad cancelled a visit by Turkey's defence minister to the country, and summoned the Turkish ambassador to inform him of "Iraq's confirmed rejection of his country's attacks and violations".

In a statement early on Thursday, Turkey's foreign ministry said PKK presence also threatened Iraq and that it was Baghdad's responsibility to take measures against the militants, but that Ankara will defend its borders if the PKK's presence is allowed. "Our country is ready to cooperate with Iraq on this issue. However, in the event PKK presence in Iraq is overlooked, our country is determined to take the measures it deems necessary for its border security no matter where it may be," the ministry said. "We call on Iraq to take the necessary steps for this."

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Indian solar ferry flies flag for cleaner, cheaper water transport

By K. Rajendran VIAKOM, India, Aug 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Over the past three years, P. Ravindrans commute from his southern Indian village has been about more than getting to work - the SIM card seller sees his daily trip on India...

Scotch Whisky group disappointed with US decision to retain tariffs

The Scotch Whisky Association has said a decision by the United States to maintain a 25 tariff on its goods was deeply disappointing and it urged London to do more to protect the industry.The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would maint...

Philippines eyes clinical trials for Russian COVID-19 vaccine in October

The Philippines plans to launch clinical trials for a Russian coronavirus vaccine in October, with President Rodrigo Duterte expected to be inoculated as early as May next year, the presidential spokesman said on Thursday. Harry Roque, Dute...

Israel halts fuel shipments to Gaza over fire balloon launches

Israel on Thursday said it will stop shipments of fuel into Gaza in response to Palestinians in the enclave launching incendiary balloons that have torched tracts of farmland on the Israeli frontier.Palestinians in Islamist Hamas-ruled Gaza...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020