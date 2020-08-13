Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court allows Sikh girl to go with her Muslim husband or any place of her choice

A Pakistani court has ruled that a Sikh girl, who allegedly married a Muslim man against her family's will, was not a 'minor' and allowed her to go with her husband or any place of her choice, sparking tension between the two communities.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:39 IST
Pak court allows Sikh girl to go with her Muslim husband or any place of her choice

A Pakistani court has ruled that a Sikh girl, who allegedly married a Muslim man against her family's will, was not a 'minor' and allowed her to go with her husband or any place of her choice, sparking tension between the two communities. The Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed Jagit Kaur of Nankana Sahib who married Mohammad Hassan of her locality in September last against the will of her family to go with her husband or any place of her choice.

Since September 2019, Kaur has been living in Darul Aman (shelter house) in Lahore following her family’s allegation that she was kidnapped by Hassan who forcibly married her. India had voiced its concern with Pakistan over the abduction and forced marriage of the Sikh girl and sought "immediate remedial action" from the Pakistan government.

LHC justice Chaudhry Shehram Sarwar gave the ruling on the petition of Hassan seeking custody of 'his wife' Kaur whom he gave Muslim name Ayesha. Police brought the Sikh girl to the court amid tight security. Her brother and other family members were also present in the court who expressed their dismay over the decision.

Representing the Sikh family, Advocate Khalil Tahir Sindhu argued that the school-leaving certificate was enough to prove that the girl is minor. He challenged the record of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) regarding her age.

Sindhu also informed the court that as per a settlement reached by Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar between the two parties, the girl is supposed to be handed over to her family. "Emotions of the Sikh community will be hurt if the girl is allowed to go with the Muslim man," he contended.

Counsel for the petitioner Advocate Sultan Sheikh told the court that as per the record of Nadra, the girl was 19. He said a medical board previously constituted by the court had already declared the girl a major.

The judge rejected the arguments of Advocate Sindhu, saying only the documents of Nadra were valid to establish the age of a person. Justice Sarwar further observed that the high court had nothing to do with any decision made by the governor in a private capacity.

"The Constitution of the country safeguards the rights of Kaur and she is free to live with a person of her own choice," the judge said and directed her husband to enhance the amount of dowry (haq mehr) from Rs 50,000 to Rs1 million. The judge dismissed the petition and ruled that the girl was free to leave the shelter home and could live with her husband or go any place of her choice.

The judge also ordered the police to provide "foolproof" security to Kaur. At the previous hearing, Kaur told the court that she married the petitioner with her free will, after converting to Islam, and did not want to go back to her family.

The local Sikh community staged protests after she married the Muslim man against the will of her family. Tension between Sikh and Muslim communities in Nankana Sahib has risen following the court decision. Nankana police have been put on alert, officials said..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

English soccer announces congested schedule due to pandemic

Big changes have been made to the English soccer schedule in a congested and shorter season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Replays in the FA Cup have been scrapped to assist in easing pressure on the tight program, the Football Associ...

Trump: U.S. Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talks

Democrat demands that a coronavirus relief bill include federal aid for the currently overtaxed post office and funding for the upcoming U.S. election have become major sticking points in negotiations for legislation members of both say nee...

Bigger goal is to produce players for national team: Sudeva FC owners

Delhis first I-League club Sudeva FCs long-term goal is to become a conduit for supplying players to the Indian team through a range of initiatives including inviting experts from Spain for coach education, relentless scouting and a sound y...

Cong spokesperson Shergill urges I&B ministry to issue advisory to restore 'civility' in TV debates

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take steps to restore civility in television debates and pitched for issuance of an advisory to enforce a code of conduct by news channels...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020