Police: Man fatally shot himself in struggle with troopers

A man in Virginia fatally shot himself when he fired multiple gunshots during a struggle with state troopers attempting to take him into custody, authorities said. The shooting happened Wednesday night in Virginia Beach after a trooper attempted to stop the man while he was driving recklessly on a highway, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

The man refused the order, exited the road and eventually struck another parked car with his vehicle, police said. He then fled on foot, but troopers caught up with him and attempted to take him into custody. Police said that's when he took out a gun and started firing. One of the bullets struck him and he died at the scene, authorities said.

Officials said no troopers discharged their weapons or were injured. Authorities did not reveal the man's race or identity.