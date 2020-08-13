Left Menu
Development News Edition

India announces $500 mln for Maldives project to counter China influence

On Thursday, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid that New Delhi will support the Male connectivity project with a grant of $100 million and a new line of credit of $400 million, the Indian foreign ministry said. Jaishankar said the plan linking Male to the islands of Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in the Maldives, the foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:36 IST
India announces $500 mln for Maldives project to counter China influence

India announced a $500 million package to fund a project in the Maldives on Thursday to help it connect the capital Male to three nearby islands, stepping up New Delhi's diplomatic efforts in a region China has also been focusing recently.

The Indian Ocean island nation, popular with tourists for its beaches and turquoise waters, has become a focal point in China's Belt and Road Initiative aimed at building trade and transport links across the region. On Thursday, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid that New Delhi will support the Male connectivity project with a grant of $100 million and a new line of credit of $400 million, the Indian foreign ministry said.

Jaishankar said the plan linking Male to the islands of Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in the Maldives, the foreign ministry said. "EAM (external affairs minister) and Foreign Minister Shahid emphasized that greater connectivity results in prosperity," it said.

India has sought to regain diplomatic influence in the islands after a new administration led by President Ibrahim Solih took power following the defeat of the pro-China strongman Abdulla Yameen in elections in 2018. Yameen was convicted of money laundering and sentenced to five years in prison last year, after facing allegations of awarding contracts, including for a major bridge connecting Male to the island of Hulhumale and an extension to the international airport, to Chinese companies at inflated prices.

"Since November 2018, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, India and Maldives have embarked on a dynamic and ambitious phase of the partnership that builds on our enduring ties based on mutual trust and shared interests," the foreign ministry said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

China decides to suspend SFO agreement between Hong Kong and Germany

China on Thursday said it has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fugitive offenders SFO between Hong Kong and Germany and shelve a similar one with France. China has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fug...

Woman with blood on her held in reported Norway stabbing

Police say at least one person has been stabbed in Norways second-largest city and a female suspect has been detained. Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had walked around a central square in Bergen...

Delhi rains: Heaviest spell this monsoon season so far; city grapples with waterlogging woes

Delhi on Thursday witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. According to the India Meteorological Department IMD, the Ayanagar weather station recorded 106.9 mm ...

Allowing sale of EVs without pre-fitted battery not well thought-out move: Mahindra Electric

Mahindra Electric on Thursday lashed out at the governments move to allow sale and registration of electric vehicles EV without pre-fitted batteries, saying no country in the world allows such a system and the step has not been thought thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020