Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal vows zero tolerance over racism after threats to lawmakers, activists

Portugal's president promised "zero tolerance" of racism and authorities launched an investigation after several people, including two Black lawmakers, were the target of e-mailed threats allegedly sent by a far-right group.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:00 IST
Portugal vows zero tolerance over racism after threats to lawmakers, activists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal's president promised "zero tolerance" of racism and authorities launched an investigation after several people, including two Black lawmakers, were the target of e-mailed threats allegedly sent by a far-right group. One of the e-mails, seen by Reuters, was sent to the rights group Antifascist Unitary Front on Tuesday and cited a total of 10 people, from politicians to union leaders, telling them to quit their roles and leave the country within 48 hours or face unspecified "measures" against them and their families.

Signed by "New Order of Avis - National Resistance", the e-mail came three days after a far-right group calling itself National Resistance staged a small torchlight rally outside the headquarters of anti-racism organisation SOS Racismo. Protesters wore white masks. On its Facebook page, the group said the protest was a "vigil in honour of security forces killed by youths". Contacted by Reuters, it denied any links to the emails or the group that signed them.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said public prosecutors were investigating the incidents. "Being firm in our principles means zero tolerance in relation to what is condemned by the constitution," he said.

Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said the threat against lawmakers and other activists, was "also a threat against democracy". Mamadou Ba, from SOS Racismo, told reporters outside the police headquarters in Lisbon after reporting the incidents that they showed that the fight against racism must be reinforced.

SOS Racismo and Parliament President Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues said the threats came from a far-right group Around three weeks ago a Black man was shot several times by a white man in his eighties shouting racist slurs in a busy Lisbon street, prompting hundreds to take over one of the city's main squares in protest.

"Our lives matter," various anti-racism groups said in an open letter on Wednesday. "The silence of the institutions is complicit."

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

One killed in Ivory Coast protests against president's third term bid

At least one protester was killed in Ivory Coast on Thursday, a ruling party official and security sources said, as small groups burned makeshift road blocks in protests against President Alassane Ouattaras decision to stand for a third ter...

At least 17 killed in political unrest in southern Ethiopia

At least 17 people have been killed in southern Ethiopia during protests that followed the weekend arrests of local officials, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission confirmed Thursday. The dead include children. Security forces met the prot...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Bruins nip Hurricanes in second OTPatrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first gam...

Internet exchange De-Cix doubles India presence to 10 data centres

Internet exchange De-Cix on Thursday said it has doubled its point of presence PoP in India to 10 data centres to facilitate trade of bandwidth for various online applications and services. The expansion of De-Cix follows over a two-fold ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020