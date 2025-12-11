Left Menu

Portugal's General Strike: Unions Challenge Labour Reforms

A general strike in Portugal, the first in over a decade, led to halted train services, flight cancellations, and school closures. Unions protested against proposed labour reforms, accusing the government of prioritizing employers' interests. Despite government claims of minimal impact, significant disruptions were reported.

Portugal witnessed a massive disruption as a general strike led to a halt in train services, cancellation of flights, and closure of schools. This action marked the first general strike in over a decade as thousands protested against proposed labour reforms.

Unions argue that the changes, intended to boost productivity, unfairly shift power to employers, despite Portugal's strong economy and low unemployment. The proposed bill, expected to pass with right-wing backing, faces criticism for potentially eroding workers' rights.

Despite government's attempts to downplay the strike's impact, significant disruptions were noted, particularly in Lisbon's transport and large companies like the Volkswagen plant. Workers remain resolute against what they perceive as dehumanizing reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

