Left Menu

Portugal Paralyzed: Massive Strike Challenges Government Employment Reforms

Portugal faced significant disruption as two major trade unions led a strike against proposed employment law changes. The strike affected transportation, medical appointments, and various services as workers contested the government's reforms aimed at creating economic flexibility. Despite some opposition, unions declared the action a success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:27 IST
Portugal Paralyzed: Massive Strike Challenges Government Employment Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal experienced major disruption on Thursday as a strike organized by its two largest trade union confederations halted travel, medical services, and school operations. As government and municipal services ground to a halt, including trash collection, the country faced one of its largest labor walkouts in over a decade.

The labor groups, representing nearly a million workers, protested changes to employment laws proposed by the center-right government. The changes aim to enhance economic adaptability but could ease worker dismissal, restrict strike rights in new sectors, and limit breastfeeding breaks for mothers.

While the government downplayed the strike's impact on the private sector, unions claimed success, with workers taking to the streets to demand the withdrawal of the labor reform package. Portugal, already grappling with a housing crisis and inflation, witnessed a quiet Lisbon and minimal airport activity amidst the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025