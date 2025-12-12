Portugal Paralyzed: Massive Strike Challenges Government Employment Reforms

Portugal experienced major disruption on Thursday as a strike organized by its two largest trade union confederations halted travel, medical services, and school operations. As government and municipal services ground to a halt, including trash collection, the country faced one of its largest labor walkouts in over a decade.

The labor groups, representing nearly a million workers, protested changes to employment laws proposed by the center-right government. The changes aim to enhance economic adaptability but could ease worker dismissal, restrict strike rights in new sectors, and limit breastfeeding breaks for mothers.

While the government downplayed the strike's impact on the private sector, unions claimed success, with workers taking to the streets to demand the withdrawal of the labor reform package. Portugal, already grappling with a housing crisis and inflation, witnessed a quiet Lisbon and minimal airport activity amidst the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)