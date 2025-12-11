Portugal's General Strike: Unions Stand Firm Against Labour Reforms

On Thursday, Portugal faced significant disruptions with halted train services, cancelled flights, and closed schools due to the first general strike in a decade. The move was spearheaded by unions opposing labour reforms proposed by the minority centre-right government, aimed at enhancing productivity and economic growth.

The government insists the controversial changes, yet to be presented to parliament, will benefit the economy. However, unions argue these reforms unjustly tip the power balance towards employers, undermining workers' rights amid a robust economy. Public transport faced limited operation, although Lisbon's usual hustle was subdued.

Cabinet Minister Antonio Leitao Amaro claimed that most of the nation continued working, suggesting the impact was less severe. Nevertheless, union leaders reported significant disruptions, particularly at major industries like Volkswagen's Autoeuropa. With backing from the far-right Chega party, the government appears set on pushing forward these reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)