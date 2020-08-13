U.S. issues new crackdown on charter flights to Cuba

U.S. issues new crackdown on charter flights to CubaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:16 IST
The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it will suspend additional charter flights to Cuba to up U.S. economic pressure on the Cuban government.
The order suspends all charter flights between the United States and all airports in Cuba, except for authorized public charters to and from Havana and other authorized charter flights for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travel deemed in the U.S. interest. For most existing charter flights, the suspension becomes effective on October 13. The order falls on the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro's birthday.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Transportation Department
- Cuba
- Havana
- Fidel Castro
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Cuba loosens straitjacket on private sector to stimulate economy
Antibody drug lowers risk of death in elderly COVID-19 patients -Cuban study
As Cubans let guard down, coronavirus rebounds slightly
Atal Innovation Mission launches AIM iCREST to enable incubation ecosystem
Leading Democratic VP contender Bass defends stance on Cuba