Saudi-led coalition downs armed drone, two ballistic missiles launched towards kingdom -state TV
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and downed an armed drone and two ballistic missiles launched towards a southern part of Saudi Arabia, in a statement carried by Saudi state news outlets. Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:39 IST
Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.
(Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Chris Reese)
