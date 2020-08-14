Indians can fly with valid visa to UK, US, Canada, UAE under air bubble agreement

Indian flyers holding any kind of valid visa under the 'Air Bubbles' agreement can travel to the UK, the US, Canada, and UAE, said the Director-General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India. "Under bubble agreement any Indian holding any kind of valid visa can travel to Canada, UK, US, and UAE," said DGCA India in a statement.

According to the earlier guidelines issued by the European Union amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only those holding essential visas were allowed to travel abroad. Recently, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri had confirmed that more air bubbles with other countries are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, India has not allowed entry of all types of visa holders into the country except for those holding essential visa approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.