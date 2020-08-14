Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says UAE-Israel deal a 'stab in the back' to Muslims

Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned an historic deal establishing full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, calling it a stab in the back to all Muslims, state TV reported on Friday.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:29 IST
Iran says UAE-Israel deal a 'stab in the back' to Muslims

Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned an historic deal establishing full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, calling it a stab in the back to all Muslims, state TV reported on Friday. Iran, in the ministry statement, called the normalising of ties between the two countries a dangerous, "shameful" measure and warned the UAE against Israel interfering in the "political equations" of the Persian Gulf region.

“The UAE government and other accompanying governments must accept responsibility for all the consequences of this action,” the statement said. In a deal brokered by the US, the UAE and Israel announced on Thursday that they agreed to establish full diplomatic ties and Israel will halt plans for annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

The announcement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel. Iran said in the state TV report the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE revealed the “strategic stupidity" of the two countries and said it “will undoubtedly strengthen the axis of resistance in the region.” The ministry statement called the deal a “dagger that was unjustly struck by the UAE in the backs of the Palestinian people and all Muslims.” The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory for US President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the deal amounts to “treason,” and should be reversed Hossein Amirabdollahian, advisor to Iran's Parliament speaker, criticised the deal on his Twitter account on Friday. “UAE's new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal #Israel doesn't maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists' crimes," he said.

Iran's former chief of the powerful Revolutionary Guard, Mohsen Rezaei, said in a tweet the UAE has been making itself "the paradise of Israel" for the last 10 years. “No Muslim zealous warriors and no Arabs betray Palestine, only nerveless stabs from behind,” he said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia confirms England tour, Maxwell returns to squad

Australia confirmed on Friday next months limited-overs tour of England, boosting the England and Wales Cricket Boards ECB bid to navigate past a financial crisis brought by the novel coronavirus. Beginning on Sept. 4, Australia will play t...

China Sinopharm's potential COVID-19 vaccine triggers antibodies in clinical trials - journal

A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group Sinopharm appeared to be safe and triggered antibody-based immune responses in early and mid-stage trials, researchers said. The candidate has alread...

Cole going for 20th straight win as Yankees face Red Sox

Gerrit Coles first taste of the rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is also an opportunity for him to get into the rarified air of pitchers to win 20 straight decisions. Cole can become the sixth pitcher to win 20 straig...

Rugby-Blues-Crusaders Aotearoa game off as NZ extends Auckland virus curbs

The final game of New Zealands Super Rugby Aotearoa between Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders at Eden Park has been cancelled after the government extended COVID-19 restrictions in the countrys biggest city, New Zealand Rugby NZR said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020