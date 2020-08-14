Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil society members in Nepal protest against atrocities over Hindus in Pakistan

A group of civil society members on Friday held a protest near the Pakistani embassy in the country's capital Kathmandu denouncing atrocities over Hindu minorities as well as the destruction of Buddha idols and temples.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:56 IST
Civil society members in Nepal protest against atrocities over Hindus in Pakistan
Police controlling the protestors outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

A group of civil society members on Friday held a protest near the Pakistani embassy in the country's capital Kathmandu denouncing atrocities over Hindu minorities as well as the destruction of Buddha idols and temples. Members of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan held placards and banners denouncing the move by the Pakistani government and had marched near the Pakistan mission in Nepal where they were stopped by the security forces.

Alerted by the gathering, the Pakistani Embassy called the local police who seized the banners from protestors and sent protestors back to the bus, in which they came to the spot. "This is truly an atrocity being staged in Nepal too. To protest is our civic right," asserted a protestor as the police pushed them back, acting on the order from the Pakistani Mission.

The protestors called on for Hindus around the globe to unite to safeguard Hindus residing in Pakistan who are facing hardships due to the crackdown by Pakistan government on the minority. Last month Islamabad Hindu Panchayat had announced to discontinue the construction of the boundary wall of the Shree Krishna Mandir, which was demolished by a mob of extremist and fundamentalist forces.

In January, miscreants also vandalised a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Sindh entering the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Temple in Chachro, Tharparkar and desecrated Holy Scriptures and idol. They also blackened the face of the goddess' idol, which came just after the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Four players at Turkish top-flight clubs test positive for coronavirus

A total of four players from three teams in the Turkish Super Lig have tested positive for coronavirus after tests carried out on their squads and other staff, the clubs said on Friday. Istanbuls Galatasaray said two of its players were fou...

Deaths due to smokeless tobacco use rising in India, warns study

The number of deaths globally due to smokeless tobacco has gone up by a third in seven years to an estimated 3,50,000 people, according to a new study which says India continues to be a hotspot accounting for about 70 percent of the global ...

Ensure physical survey of condition of circus animals: HC to AWBI

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Animal Welfare Board of India AWBI to ensure physical survey of all circuses in the country, either by itself or through state animal husbandry departments, to find out in what condition animals a...

Over 650 villages in 15 UP districts hit by floods

Over 650 villages in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods and 384 of them have been cut off from other parts of the state, an official said on Friday. The Sharda river at Lakhimpur Kheris Palliakalan and the Saryu at Bara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020