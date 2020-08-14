State of Israel is most thankful to you, Ron: Netanyahu to Israeli Ambassador to US for 'historic peace treaty' with UAE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed his gratitude to the country's ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, for "helping bring the historic peace treaty with UAE." "I am very grateful to Israel's ambassador to the United States, @AmbDermer, for helping bring about the historic peace treaty with the UAE," Netanyahu said in a tweet.

"He worked quietly behind the scenes with great determination and skill with his Emirati counterpart and the White House team to bring this about. The State of Israel is most thankful to you, Ron," said the Israeli Prime Minister. US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalise their diplomatic relations.

"President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates," the three countries had said in a joint statement. As part of the agreement, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President's Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world. (ANI)