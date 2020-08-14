Bosnian region calls bids for $814.5 mln highway link to Serbia

The motorways company of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic has invited bids for the construction of three highway sections connecting the region with neighbouring Serbia at a cost of 1.35 billion Bosnian marka ($814.5 million). The deadline for the submission of bids for the construction of the 70 kilometre-highway is Sept. 25, the Autoputevi Republike Srpske said in the tender documentation.

Successful companies or consortia to whom the contracts will be awarded will be obliged to provide at last 85% of the project funding while the government of the Serb Republic will provide loan guarantees, it added. The highway will link the northeastern town of Vukosavlje, via Brcko and Bijeljina with Raca on the Serbian border.

($1 = 1.6574 marka)