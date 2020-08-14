Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Asia counts losses from devastating monsoon floods

When upstream countries like India or Nepal flush out waters, a district like Kurigram pays the price. “Some 300,000 people have either lost their homes or crops.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:13 IST
South Asia counts losses from devastating monsoon floods

When the Dharala River burst its banks in early July, Kamal Hossain left his home with five members of his family to take shelter in a school in northern Bangladesh, carrying their most prized belongings: cattle, a few sacks of rice and clothes. Like him, an estimated 17.5 million people across South Asia are suffering as a result of the devastation of this year's monsoon floods. Nearly 700 have died.

A third of Bangladesh went underwater, including Hossain's district of Kurigram, after most of its 16 rivers overflowed following torrential rains and violent onrush of waters from upstream India, which was also tormented by the floods as rivers cut their ways from as far as the Himalayan nation of Nepal. Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by 230 rivers, is the last channel through which waters are drained into the Bay of Bengal. Experts have long been warning that a densely populated delta country like Bangladesh is one of the worst victims of climate change, and severe and frequent floods indicate that something has gone wrong.

“The current major floods affecting millions of people in Bangladesh along with super cyclone Amphan that hit the country a few months ago are both linked to human induced climate now becoming a reality,” said Saleemul Huq, a Bangladeshi expert on climate change and director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development. He said Bangladesh needs to ramp up its diplomacy to convince global powers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions as many countries had agreed in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015.

The impact of global warming in South Asia is evident by a steady sea level rise, changes in ambient temperature and rainfall patterns and an increase in cyclonic activity, experts say. More landslides and flooding are projected across the region, which is home to almost one-fourth of the world's population. Thousands have already been displaced from low-lying islands in the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest straddling Bangladesh and India. When upstream countries like India or Nepal flush out waters, a district like Kurigram pays the price.

“Some 300,000 people have either lost their homes or crops. Some 400 small river islands were completely under water,” said Mohammed Rezaul Karim, a top government official in Kurigram. “This is a great worry for us.” Azmat Ulla, the Bangladesh head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said disasters like floods are becoming more frequent and dangerous. “Waters are going down, but people's homes and other infrastructures are being devoured by river erosion,” he said. “Rebuilding their lives is not so easy." While the national governments are assessing the extent of damage, the European Union said this week it will provide USD 1.94 million in aid. The support comes on top of the USD 2.21 million announced earlier this year to support those affected by a series of disasters, including Cyclone Amphan that ravaged India and Bangladesh in May.

In Nepal, a repeat of the deadly 1993 floods that were caused by the biggest rainfall on record could be catastrophic, said Shreekamal Dwivedi, a senior engineering geologist at the government's Venerable Landslides Management Project.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Confidence in impartial courts cannot be permitted to be impaired by malicious attacks: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said fearless and impartial courts of justice are the bulwark of a healthy democracy and the confidence in them cannot be permitted to be impaired by malicious attacks upon them. The top courts observation cam...

SC says not in favour of inquiry commission on alleged mismanagement of COVID-19

The Supreme Court Friday said it is not in favour of appointing a commission to inquire into the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao observed that it cannot have a roving ...

22-year-old married woman commits suicide in Latur district

A newly married woman committed suicide due to alleged harassment by in-laws in Udgir tehsil of Latur district, the police said on Friday. Mehandi Andhare 22, resident of Hangarga village, died at a hospital in Udgir on August 11, said a po...

Habs' Julien heads home after heart procedure

Canadiens coach Claude Julien is heading home to Montreal to rest Friday after doctors inserted a stent into his coronary artery. The 60-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by the team.Julien was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020