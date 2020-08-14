Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 killed, 27 missing in rain-triggered landslides in Nepal

The landslides hit Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchowk district, 130 kilometers east of Kathmandu on Friday morning. Five people who sustained serious injuries have been airlifted by the Nepal Army in a helicopter and brought to the district headquarters where they are undergoing treatment, the official said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:57 IST
11 killed, 27 missing in rain-triggered landslides in Nepal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Powerful landslides triggered by torrential rains hit central Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Friday, killing at least 11 people and leaving 27 others missing, an official said. The landslides hit Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchowk district, 130 kilometers east of Kathmandu on Friday morning.

Five people who sustained serious injuries have been airlifted by the Nepal Army in a helicopter and brought to the district headquarters where they are undergoing treatment, the official said. "Of the injured, four have been taken to Chautara-based district hospital, while another injured has been flown to Kathmandu-based Civil Hospital," Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Kafle was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

The bodies of five children, four men, and two women have been recovered from the incident site. Members of five families, totaling 27 have gone missing when a landslide buried 13 houses in Lidimo Lama area of Jugal Municipality, the official said.

About 25-30 houses are at risk of getting buried, the official said, adding that the incessant rainfall has affected rescue efforts. The Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue operations. "Over a dozen houses were completely buried and over 30 houses sustained significant damages, while we are still uncertain how many people are missing in the incident," said Kafle.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

New Jersey to mail ballots to everyone in November election

New Jersey will mail a ballot to every voter in the state for Novembers elections, as well as hold in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, the states Democratic governor said on Friday.Governor Phil Murphys announcement came as Repu...

Palestinians say UAE deal hinders quest for Mideast peace

Israels agreement to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates marks a watershed moment in its relations with Arab countries, but the Palestinians say it puts a just resolution of the Middle East conflict even farther out of r...

Golf-Woods commits to next week's FedExCup playoff opener

Tiger Woods will begin his quest for a record third FedExCup championship next week as the former world number one on Friday committed to the playoffs opener at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. When Woods tees it up at The Northern Trus...

Maha: Ajit Pawar reviews COVID-19 situation in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to coronavirus patients. Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, chaired a review meeting with senior officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020