Left Menu
Development News Edition

Businessman accused of Malta journalist’s murder on hunger strike

A businessman suspected of masterminding the murder of Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has gone on hunger strike, complaining about overcrowding in the prison where he is being held, his family said on Friday.

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:04 IST
Businessman accused of Malta journalist’s murder on hunger strike

A businessman suspected of masterminding the murder of Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has gone on hunger strike, complaining about overcrowding in the prison where he is being held, his family said on Friday. Yorgen Fenech has been behind bars since late November 2019 when he was arrested and accused of being an accomplice in the 2017 car bomb murder. He denies the claims. A date for his trial has not been set yet.

Three other men, accused of setting off the bomb, have been behind bars awaiting trial since December 2017. The middleman in the plot turned state evidence and has been giving testimony against Fenech. Fenech went on hunger strike with two other prisoners as another two inmates were added to the prison section where he is being kept.

His family in a statement complained that Fenech, who owns hotels and a casino, has been held in a crowded room sharing a latrine and a tiny basin to be used for personal hygiene, cleaning dishes and clothes. "Inmates sick with diarrhoea and vomiting are all penned up in the same cramped living space make the situation unbearable. This, not even mentioning the worsening of living conditions due to COVID-19 in the prison facilities," the family said.

They also complained that a weekly visit to Fenech by his relatives was cancelled on Friday morning. In a reaction, one of Caruana Galizia's sons, Matthew, said on Facebook that his own right to see his mother had been taken away when she was murdered.

The prisons department confirmed that three prisoners had started a hunger strike because they did not want any more inmates in their sleeping quarters. As for visiting rights, the department said prisoner privileges were tied to their behaviour and observance of rules.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

World must not play politics with Lebanon's pain, Iran says

The global community should help Lebanon rather than impose its will on the country, Irans foreign minister said in Beirut on Friday, following the catastrophic blast at the citys port that killed 172 people and forced the government to res...

Report: Laureano suspension reduced to four games

Oakland As outfielder Ramon Laureano had his suspension reduced to four games for his role in last Sundays brawl, and he will begin serving it Friday night, ESPN reported. Laureano was originally suspended six games for charging the Houston...

Monday storm impacted an estimated 37.7 mln acres of Midwest farmland

A storm packing hurricane-force winds on Monday impacted 37.7 million acres of farmland across the Midwest, including 14 million in Iowa, the Iowa Soybean Association said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture....

U.S. rapper RZA freezes out racist ice cream truck jingle

By Darnell Christie Aug 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - American rapper RZA has taken on racism at street level - by creating a new jingle for ice cream trucks to replace the decades-old Turkey in the Straw tune.Studies have found that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020