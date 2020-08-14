Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. says Mali army chief left village unprotected before massacre

The incident highlights a failure by Mali's security forces to protect civilians that is undermining efforts to halt spiralling ethnic and jihadist violence in West Africa's Sahel region, it said. In February, army chief Keba Sangare allowed a military unit tasked with protecting Ogossagou in central Mali to withdraw despite repeated telephone calls and messages about a likely attack, according to the report seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:19 IST
U.N. says Mali army chief left village unprotected before massacre
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The former head of Mali's armed forces left the village of Ogossagou unprotected earlier this year despite numerous warnings of an imminent massacre in which 35 people died, according to a United Nations report. The incident highlights a failure by Mali's security forces to protect civilians that is undermining efforts to halt spiralling ethnic and jihadist violence in West Africa's Sahel region, it said.

In February, army chief Keba Sangare allowed a military unit tasked with protecting Ogossagou in central Mali to withdraw despite repeated telephone calls and messages about a likely attack, according to the report seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release. Just ten hours later, an ethnic Dogon militia raided the village of Fulani herders, killing 35, including women and children as young as four.

"Victims were chased into bushes, and some were mutilated and others decapitated," said the report compiled by the U.N.'s panel of experts on Mali. A year earlier, the massacre of 160 civilians in Ogossagou had prompted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to order an army unit be positioned in the area to protect the village.

Sangare "gave a false assurance to his hierarchy, including the Minister of Defence, that the unit would not leave before the arrival of the replacement unit", according to the report. The army did not respond to a request for comment. Sangare could not be reached for comment.

Following the attack Sangare was suspended and later replaced, but the incident added to public anger over the authorities' perceived incompetence that has led to large-scale protests this summer calling for Keita's resignation. Mali has struggled to regain stability since a 2012 uprising by Tuaregs in the north was hijacked by al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants.

Former colonial power France intervened in 2013 to drive back militants. But despite the presence of thousands of peacekeepers, Islamist groups have sprung back, stoking ethnic rivalries to boost recruitment and destabilise the region.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, U.S. near deal to exclude China from Israeli 5G networks -U.S. official

Israel and the United States are nearing a deal whereby Israel would commit not to use Chinese technology for its next generation 5G mobile telecoms networks, a U.S. official said. The official told Reuters on Friday that a memorandum of un...

Governor: New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail

New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail election this November, following the model the state used in its July primary, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Murphy, a Democrat, said during an interview with CNN that all voters would g...

COVID-19: Amravati's case count grows to 3,558, death toll 95

The tally of coronavirus patients in Amravati district of Maharashtra reached 3,558 on Friday with the addition of 91 cases, officials said. The death of one patient took the fatality count in the district to 95, they said, adding that the ...

Governor Koshyari to hoist national flag in Pune

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari will unfurl the national flag at Vidhan Bhavan hereon Independence Day, officials saidDue to the coronavirus pandemic, customary tea partywhich takes place at the Raj Bhavan here, the monsoonresiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020