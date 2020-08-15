Judge refuses to reconsider GM lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler

A federal judge in Detroit said Friday that he will not reconsider his July dismissal of General Motors' racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. US District Judge Paul Borman wrote in an opinion that new evidence presented by GM regarding bribes and foreign bank accounts "is too speculative to warrant reopening" the case.

Borman also ruled that the earlier dismissal of the case was not done in legal error. GM alleged that FCA used foreign bank accounts to pay bribes to former United Auto Workers Presidents Dennis Williams and Ron Gettelfinger, as well as Vice President Joe Ashton. It also alleges that money was paid to GM employees including Al Iacobelli, a former FCA labor negotiator who was hired and later released by GM.

GM said the payments were made so the officials would saddle GM with more than USD 1 billion in additional labor costs. "Even if the affidavits establish that these foreign bank accounts exist, that fact does not rise to the inference advanced by GM, that FCA was more-than-likely using the bank accounts to bribe UAW officials," Borman's order stated.