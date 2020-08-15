Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Kyle was about 185 miles (300 kilometers) southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias and Josephine have set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 15-08-2020 04:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 04:17 IST
Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path. Kyle was about 185 miles (300 kilometers) southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving east-northeast at 17 mph (27 kph) and was expected to move quickly away from land over the next few days, the center said.

Tropical storms have maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph (63 and 117 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Josephine had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was about 460 miles (740 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Josephine was expected to weaken over the weekend, forecasters said. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias and Josephine have set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes. Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month. Several others across multiple U.S. states were then killed when the storm made landfall in North Carolina and moved through the East Coast, leading to floods, tornadoes, fires, and widespread power outages.

Last month, Hurricane Hanna slammed the Texas Gulf Coast with high winds and rains that flooded streets and knocked out power across the region..

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran FM says West using Beirut blast to dictate policies

Irans top diplomat on Friday accused Western countries of taking advantage of Beiruts massive explosion last week that killed and injured thousands to dictate their own policies on Lebanon. The comments by Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Ja...

U.S. loses Iran arms embargo bid as Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

The United States lost a bid on Friday to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid confrontation over a U.S. threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehra...

U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

The U.S. Postal Services internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on...

After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum

After more than two years of browbeating and trade sanctions on Canada and Mexico, President Donald Trump strong-armed the United States neighbors into agreeing to supplant a 25-year-old North American trade agreement with one of his own. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020